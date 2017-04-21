Record Store Day 2017

The the last few years, the nation-wide push to recognize and drive business into record stores has explodes, as has the number of record stores in MPLS + STPL. And the trend is great and so is the celebration day. There’s over a dozen different locations and block parties that you can check out, so instead of listing all of them, we’re going to recommend a few highlights for you to check out.

If you only do one record store, you can’t go wrong at Electric Fetus. Their lineup features bands you can see regularly like DJ Jake Rudh, Marah and the Mainsail, and Sims of Doomtree, but they’ve also brought in Peace Coffee, Glam Doll Donuts, Heggies Pizza, food trucks, a Red Bull Lounge, and they’ll have merch giveaways, coupons for Electric Fetus Beer at Dangerous Man, plus the exclusive RSD releases and more.

Flashlight Vinyl in Northeast MPLS also has lots of food, including free donuts while they last, discount beer coupons, a pop-up by Diablo Amps & Guitars, and twelve hours of all vinyl DJ sets from DJ Egypto Knuckles, Slamdunkapher, Mark Butcher, and more.

We love seeing in-store shows at Barely Brothers in St. Easy, and we’re hoping to see The 99ers rock and then The Suburbs fly under the radar a little bit on the shop’s small stage at 3 PM on RSD.

If you’re really into RSD for the records, Roadrunner Records doesn’t fool around with the vinyl. They open at 9 AM with lots of crate-diggers who go for 60s garage & psych, ‘70s-‘80s punk, and more. Crate-diggers will out be in full force for Treehouse Records for the special co-released Cows reissue from AmRep. (Plus Treehouse has NO live performances, which we respect.)

If you’re into RSD for live music, Radio K will setting up at Dead Media with a string of loud local and national underground bands, including Kitten Forever, Black Panties, Waveless, and more. There’s also going to be two stages of live music with The Blind Shake, Black Market Brass, Dingus, and more at Hymie’s on East Lake St just down the road. We’re also super impressed with the lineup at Caydence Records & Coffee in St. Easy that features a dozen bands including Night of Joy, Black Ramen, and others.