Reclaiming: Art Bodega & Pop-Up Exhibit

Saturday’s must-attend Reclaiming show puts together many things—part pop-up exhibit, part art bodega, part great reason to go check the New Rules space on North Lowry—all through showcasing multi-generational, Black artists whose work will provide an outline for “inclusive history of the ever-shifting role of art in amplifying marginalized voices to influence social change across decades”. Timely and very cool. Saturday, 7:30 PM. Free. —Margeaux Devereaux

New Rules, 2015 N. Lowry, MPLS; newrulesmn.com