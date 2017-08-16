Reading: Todd Boss + Tough Luck: Poems

Posted on August 16, 2017 at 9:33 am
todd boss

The collapse of the 35W bridge, a tragedy which just marked its 10-year anniversary, was a very significant time for us collectively in Twincy. So significant, in fact, poet Todd Boss has a new collection, Tough Luck, that uses the bridge’s collapse to inform his presentations of marriage, family, and home. He’ll be joined for a reading from the book tonight by Jim Moore, who has been published everywhere from The New Yorker to The Paris Review7 PM. Free.Tracy Oxford

Common Good Books, 38 S Snelling Ave, STPL; commongoodbooks.com

