Reading: Thomas Frank + Listen, Liberal

Cantankerous beyond his years, author Thomas Frank has been a go-to author/theorist for many of us going back to his days at indie publication The Baffler where he dissected “culture business and business culture”, and onward through his political illuminations like What’s The Matter With Kansas and his column in Harper’s magazine. (His early commentary on the rise of Grunge music as a corporate music movement still holds a special place in our hearts.) Frank’s new book Listen, Liberal: Or, What Ever Happened to the Party of the People?, which he reads from tonight at Magers & Quinn, gives more of the much-needed same perspective, but this time he focuses on how the Democratic party’s transformation into professional elites lost the 2016 presidential election. Sad, essential, can’t miss. 7 PM. Free. —Hank Stacks

Magers & Quinn Booksellers, 3038 Hennepin Ave, MPLS; magersandquinn.com