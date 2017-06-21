Reading: Sammi Jones + Derby Girl

Many of us harbor not-so-secret fantasies of being a tough punk that rules a roller derby track—we’ve reserved God Hates Us Doll—but Sammi Jones skated the dream and lived to tell about it in her new memoir Derby Girl. In it, the Northstar Roller Girl talks about her time on the track and derby’s intersections with her up-and-down, and does so with wit, humor, and experimental vignettes. Tonight she’ll be presenting the new bruise-filled book in person at Magers & Quinn. 7 PM. Free. —Tracy Oxford

Magers & Quinn Booksellers, 3038 Hennepin Ave, MPLS; magersandquinn.com