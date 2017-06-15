Reading: Roxane Gay + Hunger

One of the hottest events of the week, NY Times contributing opinion writer, author of the best-selling author of Bad Feminist, and public intellectual Roxane Gay stops into Magers & Quinn to discuss her new collection Hunger. The deeply intimate writings inspect Gay’s childhood trauma of being violently sexually assaulted to her struggles with being overweight, and provides a critical look at bodies and their reception in public and contemporary pop culture. Get there early, it’s likely going to be a packed book store. 7 PM. Free. —Tracy Oxford

Magers & Quinn Booksellers, 3038 Hennepin Ave, MPLS; magersandquinn.com