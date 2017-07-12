Reading: Rachel Khong + Goodbye, Vitamin

“This novel sneaks up on you—just like life . . . and heartbreak. And love.” So says literary personality Miranda July of Rachel Khong‘s debut novel. “Grab a tissue, honey!” said personality Khloe Kardashian (really). But it’s Khong’s role as senior editor of Lucky Peach magazine that has us super excited for Goodbye, Vitamin. Both a story about a woman’s self-discovery and her relationship to her parents, the book mixes comedy with its insight, and it’s become one of the most talked about summer books in some of our circles. Tonight Khong talks shop with Joanna R. Demkiewicz, co-founder and the editorial director of The Riveter at Magers & Quinn for a can’t miss night for book fans. 7 PM. Free. —Tracy Oxford

Magers & Quinn Booksellers, 3038 Hennepin Ave, MPLS; magersandquinn.com