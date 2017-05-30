Reading: Quinton Skinner + Odd One Out

You’ve likely read dozens and dozens of Quinton Skinner‘s pieces in everything from MnMo to City Pages to American Theater to Variety, and he’s also has a few fiction and non-fiction works under his belt, too. Tonight Skinner launches his newest novel—Odd One Out, a compelling story about a Minnesota father and his three children finding their mother after she walks out—at Magers & Quinn. 7 PM. Free. —Tracy Oxford

Magers & Quinn Booksellers, 3038 Hennepin Ave, MPLS; magersandquinn.com