Reading: Quinton Skinner + Odd One Out

Posted on May 30, 2017 at 5:05 am
odd one out

You’ve likely read dozens and dozens of Quinton Skinner‘s pieces in everything from MnMo to City Pages to American Theater to Variety, and he’s also has a few fiction and non-fiction works under his belt, too. Tonight Skinner launches his newest novel—Odd One Out, a compelling story about a Minnesota father and his three children finding their mother after she walks out—at Magers & Quinn. 7 PM. Free.Tracy Oxford

Magers & Quinn Booksellers, 3038 Hennepin Ave, MPLS; magersandquinn.com

