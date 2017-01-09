Reading: Queens + Martyna Majok

Posted on January 9, 2017 at 5:00 am
queens

A part of the Playwright Center’s Ruth Easton New Plays Reading Series, Queens by Martyna Majok features two generations of immigrant women living in a series of small apartments in Queens—”masters of their own small domains”, as Majok describes them in her really interesting interview with with the PWC—and tons of skilled local actors like Tracey Maloney and Emily Gunyou Halaas7 PM. Free.Erin Huntington-Cates

The Playwright’s Center, 2301 E Franklin Ave, MPLS; pwcenter.org

