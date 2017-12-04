Reading: Peter Zheutlin + Rescued

Books plus doggos! Journalist Peter Zheutlin reads from his follow-up to New York Times bestseller Rescue Road with the new What Second-Chance Dogs Teach Us About Living with Purpose, Loving with Abandon, and Finding Joy in the Little Things. That title gives you everything you need to know about the book, but there’s also going to be rescued golden retrievers RAGOM (Retrieve a Golden of the Midwest) in the crowd attentively listening. 7 PM. Free. —Hank Stacks

Common Good Books, 38 S Snelling Ave, STPL; commongoodbooks.com