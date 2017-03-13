Reading: Nickolas Butler + The Hearts of Men

Author of the internationally-best selling novel Shotgun Lovesongs, and winner of France’s prestigious PAGE Prix America, the 2014 Midwest Independent Booksellers Award, among other notable recognition, big deal author Nickolas Butler stops into Magers & Quinn tonight to read from his new book The Hearts of Men. Set in the Northwoods of Wisconsin, the panoramic story traces the relationship between two friends that begins a the Camp Chippewa summer camp in the 60s and develops through adulthood, including a world-shaking episode at the camp that challenges their friendship and highlights “the slippery definitions of good and evil, family and fidelity, the challenges and rewards of lifelong friendships, the bounds of morality—and redemption.” 7 PM. Free. —Tracy Oxford

Magers & Quinn Booksellers, 3038 Hennepin Ave, MPLS; magersandquinn.com