Reading: Mayte Garcia + The Most Beautiful: My Life with Prince

Get the inside scoop on life with Prince Rogers Nelson <-|O from his first wife Mayte Garcia, herself an accomplished artist and incredible dancer, and the author of a new memoir about her time with The Purple One. (Also, fun fact, the subject of Prince’s musical love letter “The Most Beautiful Girl In The World”!) She’ll be doing an appearance at the swanky University Club in St. Easy to read from and sign the book thanks to Subtext: A Bookstore; there’s still tickets to the signing, and you’re ticket also gets you a copy of the book. 7 PM. $30. —Tracy Oxford

