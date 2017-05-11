Reading: Mai Neng Moua + The Bride Price

Speaking of book fun: Imagine your family goes ahead and does a big family-filled traditional wedding ceremony—without you, after you already had a church service they boycotted! And it’s because you won’t let your new husband pay a dowry in spite of your mother’s insistence. That’s exactly what happens in Hmong-American writer Mai Neng Moua‘s new personal story The Bride Price, which she’ll be reading from and discussing tonight at Magers & Quinn. The memoir tackles issues of diaporadic identity, family relationships, gender roles and more in a resonating tale that would be a perfect date for you and your own mother. 7 PM. Free.Tina Faegre-Pohlson

Magers & Quinn Booksellers, 3038 Hennepin Ave, MPLS; magersandquinn.com

