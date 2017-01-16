Reading: Kim Schulz + Three Days In Damascus

Author Kim Schulz‘s new book shares the very personal story of Iraqi refugee Omar—which is really a personal story for both of them, since the tale includes their whirlwind romance and subsequent 3-year fight to be together. The memoir also includes the stories of dozens of other displaced Iraqi refugees that are both poignantly individual, but also paints the picture of the current refugee crisis for millions and millions of people. 7-8 PM. Free. —Ashlynn McKinney

Magers & Quinn Booksellers, 3038 Hennepin Ave, MPLS; magersandquinn.com