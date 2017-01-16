Reading: Kim Schulz + Three Days In Damascus

Posted on January 16, 2017 at 10:49 am
three days in damascus

Author Kim Schulz‘s new book shares the very personal story of Iraqi refugee Omar—which is really a personal story for both of them, since the tale includes their whirlwind romance and subsequent 3-year fight to be together. The memoir also includes the stories of dozens of other displaced Iraqi refugees that are both poignantly individual, but also paints the picture of the current refugee crisis for millions and millions of people. 7-8 PM. Free.Ashlynn McKinney

Magers & Quinn Booksellers, 3038 Hennepin Ave, MPLS; magersandquinn.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

 

Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.