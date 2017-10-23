Reading: Kate Harding + Nasty Women

As the opening scenes of The Handmaid’s Tale seem like they’re quickly switching from fiction to reality, the essays by the diverse group of women contributors in Nasty Women: Feminism, Resistance, and Revolution in Trump’s America are becoming essential reading. Hear from some of the resistance—poets Paula Cisewski and Erin Sharkey, Milkweed Editions’s Mary Austin Speaker, and the indispensable author Kate Harding will be doing readings—and pick up a copy of the book tonight at Magers & Quinn. 7 PM. Free. —Tracy Oxford

Magers & Quinn Booksellers, 3038 Hennepin Ave, MPLS; magersandquinn.com