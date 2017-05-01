Reading: Jordan Flaherty + No More Heroes

Hey, speaking of indie book stores, and the characteristics of our population, tonight at Moon Palace Books award-winning journalist, producer, and author Jordan Flaherty reads from and discusses his new must-read book for the socially engaged (and everyone else), No More Heroes. In it, he breaks down the counter-productive “Saviour Complex” in people of privilege (particularly exhibited in idealistic programs for young people) that in turn works hand-in-hand with the glamorization of individual heroes throughout history and works against the systemic solutions to “racism, patriarchy, colonialism, and capitalism.” Check out this sort of trailer for it, it’s big stuff, incredibly timely, and an awesome discussion starter in an indie book store. 7 PM. Free. —Tracy Oxford

Moon Palace Books, 2820 E 33rd St, MPLS; moonpalacebooks.com