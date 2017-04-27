Reading: Jeff VanderMeer + BORNE

Now this is a party! Magers & Quinn presents a conversation tonight between author Benjamin Percy and big deal sci-fi and speculative fictionwriter Jeff VanderMeer. In addition to his celebrated and award winning works like NYT bestselling Southern Reach trilogy, VanderMeer writes for the NYTimes, The Atlantic, Amazon, and more, and with his wife he has edited many fiction anthologies, including The Big Book of Science Fiction. Tonight he’ll be talking shop around his new book Borne, a novel that follows a young couple trying to survive in a dangerous post-catastrophe city when they find a sentient—and charismatic and ultimately dangerous to have—green blob. 7:00 PM. Free. —Tracy Oxford

Grace Trinity Community Church, 1430 W 28th St, MPLS