Reading: Heid E. Erdrich + Curator of Ephemera at the New Museum for Archaic Media

Get a big injection of relevant intellectualism at tonight’s book launch for Curator of Ephemera at the New Museum for Archaic Media, the new work from author, artist, and scholar Heid E. Erdich. Erich’s poetry verbally approaches the visual work of contemporary Anishinaabe artists and applies it our own love of technology, as well as the dangerous work of extraction industries on indigenous lands. While that might sound a bit inaccessible for a general poetry/lit fan, she also utilizes that old familiar trope of the romantic mixed tape (you’ve made so, so many). In addition to the reading, tonight’s launch party will also have “poemeos”—short films and animations collaboratively made from select works in the collection. 7 PM. Free. —Tracy Oxford

The Loft Literary Center, 1011 S Washington Ave, MPLS; theloft.org