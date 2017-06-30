Reading: Gabrielle Bell + Everything is Flammable

Despite seeing many a book reading come through the Twincy Lit Scene, we rarely see an author and her work receive so much acclaim as Gabrielle Bell. Along with an incredible CV of places published and awards won, everyone from the Paris Review to The Onion’s A.V. Club to other notable authors have had advanced praise for her graphic memoir Everything is Flammable, which you can check out with help from Bell in person as her tour stops at Moon Palace Books on Saturday. Saturday, 4-5:30 PM. Free. —Tracy Oxford

Moon Palace Books, 2820 E 33rd St, MPLS; moonpalacebooks.com