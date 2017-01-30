Reading: Fred Minnick + Bourbon

Posted on January 30, 2017 at 5:00 am
Bourbon

If you’re more into bourbon than beer, stop into Magers & Quinn tonight to hear Wall Street Journal-bestselling author and world’s leading American whiskey critic, Fred Minnick. He’ll be traced the entire history of the devil’s delicious brown liquor, including bourbon’s constant role in America’s culture and politics, all the way through its current booming resurgence. 7-8 PM. Free. —Tracy Oxford

Magers & Quinn Booksellers, 3038 Hennepin Ave, MPLS; magersandquinn.com

