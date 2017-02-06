Reading: Eden Prairie, 1971

Posted on February 6, 2017 at 7:24 am
Playwrights Center

At tonight’s reading in the Ruth Easton New Play Series, it’s 1971—more specifically July 30th, the day the Apollo 15 mission returned America to the Moon. The new play’s story, with some great local talent reading through the parts, is much closer to home with a young draft dodger returning home to Eden Prairie to deliver a message to a young woman from his high school class. Monday, Tuesday, 7 PM. Free.Margeaux Devereaux

The Playwright’s Center, 2301 E Franklin Ave, MPLS; pwcenter.org

