Reading + Discussion: Nicole Krauss

According to the New York Times, Nicole Krauss is “one of America’s most important novelists”, so we’re not at all surprised that rockin’ local lit journal Rain Taxi brought her to Twincy to read from and discuss her brand spanking new novel, Forest Dark. The book is a riveting story of parallel transformations and self-discoveries that will a conversation point for any book fans, and you can get your own copy at the reading thanks to Magers & Quinn Booksellers and then have it signed after the presentation. 7 PM. $5 advance. —Tracy Oxford

Uptown Church, 1219 W 31st St, MPLS; uptownchurch.mn