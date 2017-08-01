Reading: Devoney Looser + The Making of Jane Austen

How did author Jane Austen evolve into the patron saint of the refined and romantically-inclined as we know her today? It’s the wonderful topic of Devoney Looser‘s new book, The Making of Jane Austen, in which Looser examines all the Austen influencers, evangelists, and more, and their ripe and sometimes dynamic connections (can their be any other?) to the cultural icon. “Whether you’re a devoted Janeite or simply Jane-curious”, stop into Common Good Books tonight to hear Looser discuss her making in person. 7 PM. Free. —Tracy Oxford

Common Good Books, 38 S Snelling Ave, STPL; commongoodbooks.com