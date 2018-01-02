Reading: David Housewright + Darkness Sing Me A Song

Posted on January 2, 2018 at 5:00 am
Are we such celebrators of our locale that that we’ll bite on anything that takes place in Twincy? No! Well, some. But a detective story set in MPLS + STPL involving a “doyenne of a socially prominent family of great wealth” will definitely worth celebrating. We can’t wait to burn through David Housewright‘s new Darkness Sing Me A Song and hear more from the Edgar Award-winning author himself at the crime lair Once Upon A Crime. Tuesday, 7 PM. Free.Tracy Oxford

Once Upon A Crime, 604 W 26th St, MPLS; onceuponacrimebooks.com

