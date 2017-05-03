Reading: Cyn Collins + Complicated Fun: The Birth of Minneapolis Punk And Indie Rock, 1974-1984

Of all the histories of not-that-long-ago local music, we’re maybe most excited for Cyn Collins‘ Complicated Fun: The Birth of Minneapolis Punk And Indie Rock, 1974-1984 thanks to both its subject matter and quotes like this one from award winning author Marlon James, “Complicated Fun is a great rock book that works the same way as a great rock song. Find the right voices, lead with a riff, spit some truth, then watch everything explode. The result? Punk messing with punk, and birthing indie rock.” Sold! And before this weekend’s signing with the Suicide Commandos, you can head into the Electric Fetus tonight to get the book, meet the author, hear a DJ set from KEXP (and former MPLS resident and Longhorn regular) DJ Kevin Cole and a live performance from Flamingo, the band that birthed The Flaming Oh’s. 6:30 PM. Free. —Mary Neil-Stanley

Electric Fetus, 2000 4th Ave S, MPLS; electricfetus.com