Posted on December 6, 2017 at 9:08 am
You don’t need an excuse to check out the new and wonderfully expanded home of Moon Palace Books, but just know that some of the bigger names in the local lit scene—Paula Cisewski, Jennifer Kwon Dobbs, Heid E. Erdrich, and Rachel Moritz collectively share dozens(!) of brilliant works, national and local awards, and fellowships—will be doing readings from some of their works-in-progress. 7 PM. Free.Tracy Oxford

Moon Palace Books, 3032 Minnehaha Ave, MPLS; moonpalacebooks.com

