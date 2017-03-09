Reading: Brian McMahon + Ford Plants Of The Twin Cities

Posted on March 9, 2017 at 10:09 am
ford plant

Here’s your chance to check out the new The Auto Show exhibition at the hip little Hennepin History Museum, plus hear Brian McMahon, author of Ford Plants of the Twin Cities, deliver an illustrated lecture on the political, economic, and historic impact that the plants had on both sides of the river. 6:30 PM. $5 museum admission.Taylin Cooper

Hennepin History Museum, 2303 S 3rd Ave, MPLS; hennepinhistory.org

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

 

Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.