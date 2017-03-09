Reading: Brian McMahon + Ford Plants Of The Twin Cities

Here’s your chance to check out the new The Auto Show exhibition at the hip little Hennepin History Museum, plus hear Brian McMahon, author of Ford Plants of the Twin Cities, deliver an illustrated lecture on the political, economic, and historic impact that the plants had on both sides of the river. 6:30 PM. $5 museum admission. —Taylin Cooper

Hennepin History Museum, 2303 S 3rd Ave, MPLS; hennepinhistory.org