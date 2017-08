Reading: Ben Percy + The Dark Net

The most you learn about the seedy side of the internet, the scarier it becomes. Author Ben Percy—who joins local lit luminary Marlon James tonight at Common Good Books for a discussion about writing outside the mainstream—taps into those anonymous and often criminal reaches for his new novel, The Dark Net. 7 PM. Free. —Tracy Oxford

Common Good Books, 38 S Snelling Ave, STPL; commongoodbooks.com