Reading: Ashley Shelby + South Pole Station

Part workplace comedy, part primer on the challenges of living in a place colder than Minnesota in the winter, Ashley Shelby has filled her new (and very funny) South Pole Station: A Novel with refreshingly multi-dimensional characters that are braving both the elements of an antarctic station and personal improvement. Tonight Shelby will be reading from her book, and she’ll be joined by some of her literary friends doing readings as well. Added bonus: The first 30 folks in the door get a drink ticket! 7 PM. Free. —Tracy Oxford

honey, 205 Hennepin Ave E, MPLS; honeympls.com