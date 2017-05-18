Reading: Amy Thielen + Give A Girl A Knife

Hear chef, TV cook, and two-time James Beard Award–winning writer Amy Theilen talk about her new coming-of-age culinary memoir Give A Girl A Knife with Young Joni & Pizzeria Lola’s Ann Kim (herself a James Beard Award-nominee) while enjoying one or two or more of Tattersall Distilling’s deceptively delicious cocktails. You’re going to want to arrive early, the space in Tattersall’s tap room is very limited and all the foodies are going to show up in force for this first-come, first-seated discussion and book signing. 7 PM. Free. —Letty

Tattersall Distilling, 1620 Central Ave NE #150, MPLS; tattersalldistilling.com