Reading: Amy Goldstein + Janesville: An American Story

Janesville: An American Story, Pulitzer Prize winner Amy Goldstein‘s acclaimed portrait of the Wisconsin town—until recently home to the nation’s oldest operating General Motors plant and is the hometown of Paul Ryan—provides a snapshot of the political mindset of the country as much as it is about a single blue collar economy. Tonight at Common Good Books she’ll be reading from and discussing from the book, which is essential for any current political discussion. 7 PM. Free. —Tracy Oxford

Common Good Books, 38 S Snelling Ave, STPL; commongoodbooks.com