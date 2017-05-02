Reading: Amy Goldstein + Janesville: An American Story

Posted on May 2, 2017 at 8:25 am
janesville

Janesville: An American Story, Pulitzer Prize winner Amy Goldstein‘s acclaimed portrait of the Wisconsin town—until recently home to the nation’s oldest operating General Motors plant and is the hometown of Paul Ryan—provides a snapshot of the political mindset of the country as much as it is about a single blue collar economy. Tonight at Common Good Books she’ll be reading from and discussing from the book, which is essential for any current political discussion. 7 PM. Free.Tracy Oxford

Common Good Books, 38 S Snelling Ave, STPL; commongoodbooks.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

 

Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.