Reading: A Good Time For The Truth: Race in Minnesota

If you somehow missed both The M’s opening night reception for Shadowlands, an exhibition of artist Ken Gonzales-Day‘s powerful visual work that bridges historic tragedies and contemporary events, and you also missed the Art + Music Series of McNally Smith College’s Contemporary Vocal Ensemble doing a vocal interpretation of Gonzales-Day’s film Run Up, you have yet another chance to take in and participate in the important social discussion. At tonight’s free event, contributors to the anthology A Good Time for Truth: Race in Minnesota, including poet Sun Yung Shin, Rodrigo Sanchez-Chavarria, and Diane Wilson, will discuss their pieces in the book within the context of the show, and the Contemporary Vocal Ensemble will also reprise their performance. 7 PM. Free. —Taylor Carik

Minnesota Museum of American Art, 4th and Robert St, STPL; mmaa.org