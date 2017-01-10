Raw Bar & Bubbles Party

Posted on January 10, 2017 at 5:00 am
raw bar

Yeah, this party is going to be as busy as you’d imagine, but it’s still definitely going to be worth going. Cheap oysters and bubbly! So worth it. And, look, if tasting fresh shucked East & West Coast oysters and Santa Monica Uni just sounds really boring to you, go ahead and partake of Heyday’s house made bratwurst, too. Or an amazing $10 Fried Oyster Po’ Boy. Or even the Cheddar Biscuits. Very exciting. 5 PM. Free to attend.Erin Huntington-Cates

Heyday, 2700 Lyndale Ave S, MPLS; heydayeats.com

