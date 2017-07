Rappour: North of July

Speaking of beautiful nights and Jenga, spend you second happy hour at Hi-Lo Diner. The modern throwback diner hosts another Rappour collab patio party, this one “up north” cabin themed and featuring the excellent beers of Duluth’s Bent Paddle Brewing Co. and spirits of Vikre Distillery (including rhubarb cordial!). “Pups & big blue oxen welcome.” 7 PM. Free. —Art Humes

Hi-Lo Diner, 4020 E Lake St, MPLS; hi-lo-diner.com