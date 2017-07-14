Rana May & Shelly Paul Co-Headline HOC

Before you see them get their eventual late night sets on Team CoCo or opening for another big national comic, you can catch Rana May and Shelly Paul headlining out at Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy at MOA. It’s where both have won “Funniest Person with a Day Job” awards, and a slightly bigger venue than the many in-city joints they routinely play, like Comedy Corner Underground, where the two share their hilarious punk stylings at the PSSY CTRL comedy night. Sunday, 7 PM. $15.Peter Armenian

Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy, 408 E Broadway, Bloomington; moa.houseofcomedy.net

