Ramen Kazama Rama Open Streets

If you thought summer block party season was already over, boy howdy were you wrong. In fact, the line-up at Ramen Kazama for their big Ramen Kazama-Rama is once again one of the best mini-fests of the entire year. You got your punk (Birthday Suits, Hardcore Crayons), electro-digital (c.Kostra), and experimental hipster (Celica, Marijuana Death Squads), and more. Plus their noodle party is sponsored by Fulton, so all the rock and rockin’ ramen has beer to boot. And don’t forget to check out some of the other Open Streets hot spots like the big Hola Arepa parking lot dance party, grabbing a high octane cold press from Five Watt Coffee, Blackbird’s beer garden and dance zone for the Aliveness Project (with DJ Keezy), tunes at the Driftwood Charbar, record giveaways and rock at Roadrunner Records, and more. Block party? More like blocks party! (How did it take all summer to think of that?) Sunday, 11 AM. Free. —Kaytee Hildebrandt

Ramen Kazama, 3400 Nicollet Ave S, MPLS; ramenkazama.com