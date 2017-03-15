Rakim : Presented by The Amsterdam & The Avant Garde

We’re frankly shocked, and somewhat a little ashamed, that tickets are still available to see Rakim tonight at Amsterdam, but other people sleeping can be a big win for music fans of any genre, not just hip-hop. Rakim is universally listed as one of the best MCs of all time, and it’s impossible to overstate the incredible influence of Eric B. & Rakim’s album Paid in Full, often held up as the best ever hip-hop album. The free-rhythm lyricist hasn’t just retired on his past success, however, he’s still playing incredible shows, including a somewhat recent celebration of the album with The Roots and the band’s Picnic block party. It’s going to be a can’t miss appearance by a legend on the small stage at Amsterdam; also be sure to get to downtown St. Easy on time to see openers Truth Maze, Farr Well, and DJ Francisco. 7:30 PM doors. $25. —Paul Cajun