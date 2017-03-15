Rakim : Presented by The Amsterdam & The Avant Garde

Posted on March 15, 2017 at 9:40 am
Rakim

We’re frankly shocked, and somewhat a little ashamed, that tickets are still available to see Rakim tonight at Amsterdam, but other people sleeping can be a big win for music fans of any genre, not just hip-hop. Rakim is universally listed as one of the best MCs of all time, and it’s impossible to overstate the incredible influence of Eric B. & Rakim’s album Paid in Full, often held up as the best ever hip-hop album. The free-rhythm lyricist hasn’t just retired on his past success, however, he’s still playing incredible shows, including a somewhat recent celebration of the album with The Roots and the band’s Picnic block party. It’s going to be a can’t miss appearance by a legend on the small stage at Amsterdam; also be sure to get to downtown St. Easy on time to see openers Truth MazeFarr Well, and DJ Francisco7:30 PM doors. $25.Paul Cajun 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

 

Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.