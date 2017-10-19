RAD OWL + Kyle Werstein + Dan Henney

God damn. Better get in as many shows at the Triple Rock as you can before they close! Tonight’s a great opportunity to pay your respects with the live debut of RAD OWL, a sort of punk rock local supergroup made up of members who have played in the following litany of bands—Align, Marble, Samiam, Gratitude, The Tank, Pocket Genius, Crease, Do-Over, The Stereo, Attention, All The Way Rider, Ghostwood Project, Two Harbors, BNLX, Badass Wolf Shirt, Technician and Turned Out TV, to name a few. Plus the half room show—we love half room shows!—there’s an opening set from Kyle Werstein, guitarist and vocalist of Block Party staples Fury Things, and Dan Henney of noise punks Naive Sense. 8 PM. $5. —Paul Cajun

Triple Rock Social Club, 629 Cedar Ave S, MPLS; triplerocksocialclub.com