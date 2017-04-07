RAD! Cycles: A Bike Party

The Cycling Museum of Minnesota had us already hooked with a BMX bike party that includes (now) vintage bikes and gear, Duluth artist Adam Swanson doing live painting, a silent auction from bike-loving businesses, a cash bar, and complementary apps. But adding in a retro playlist and contemporary classic film RAD in the background further sank that hook (still love you, Lori Loughlin). Saturday, 7 PM. $5-30. —Christian Hollings

514 Studios, 514 North 3rd Street #101, MPLS; 514studios.com