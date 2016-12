Racing Age Pop-Up Show + Book Release Party

Stop into the Mpls Photo Center for another cool book launch event and see the photos in Angela Jimenez‘s crowd-funded fine art collection Racing Age, which showcases photographs and essays about masters track and field athletes of retirement age and older. Along with with an early opportunity to buy the book, there’s some celebratory prosecco! 6-9 PM. Free. —Nathan Fieldie

Mpls Photo Center, 2400 N 2nd St, MPLS;