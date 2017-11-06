Queens United/Reinas Unidas: A Drag Show For Puerto Rico

The ongoing crisis in Puerto Rico still requires acts of heroism on the ground and tremendous shows of support everywhere else, and tonight you can join Phi Phi O’Hara, Flip Phone, over two dozen Queens (many of whom have been on Drag Race) and fans at First Avenue’s Mainroom tonight to help raise money for Somos Una Voz, Jennifer Lopez’s + Marc Anthony’s Puerto Rico Relief Charity. Along with the show, you can bid on amazing items in the auction, which even includes a RuPaul wig styled by Delta Work. 8:30 PM. $75-150. —Taylor Carik

First Avenue, 701 1st Ave N, MPLS; first-avenue.com