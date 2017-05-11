Queens of Syria: A Film And Fundraiser Against The Muslim Ban

The 7 PM screening of the award-winning documentary Queens of Syria: A Film And Fundraiser Against The Muslim Ban film screening from Mizna sold out so far ahead of time that the Arab American journal added a 9 PM showing. The film tells the story of fifty Syrian women living in exile who came together in 2013 to produce their own version of the ancient Greek tragedy The Trojan Women, a story about the importance of women’s voices during war. Tonight’s showings at the Trylon are a part of the Seventh Art Stand, a nationwide series of films presented by movie theaters and community centers across the U.S. as an act of cinematic solidarity against Islamophobia. Grab tickets soon, the 9 PM show will likely also sell out. 9 PM. $8. —Curt Stanski

Trylon Microcinema, 3258 Minnehaha Ave, MPLS; take-up.org