Pytch Records Icehouse Monthly

Posted on March 22, 2017 at 12:12 pm
pytch

Regular Readers know we love the warped-digital vintage-electro sounds of c.Kostra and Devata Daun and the work on their Pytch Records, and tonight’s residency also happens to feature fabulous guests Proper-T from red hot neo-soul supergroup ZULUZULUU, DJ TML from the equally cool Always Human Tapes, and a <<super secret rapper person>>. Late night beats! Late night drinks! 10 PM. $5 advance, $7 door.Tracy Oxford

Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Ave S, MPLS; icehousempls.com

