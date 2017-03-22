Pytch Records Icehouse Monthly

Regular Readers know we love the warped-digital vintage-electro sounds of c.Kostra and Devata Daun and the work on their Pytch Records, and tonight’s residency also happens to feature fabulous guests Proper-T from red hot neo-soul supergroup ZULUZULUU, DJ TML from the equally cool Always Human Tapes, and a <<super secret rapper person>>. Late night beats! Late night drinks! 10 PM. $5 advance, $7 door. —Tracy Oxford

Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Ave S, MPLS; icehousempls.com