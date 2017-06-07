Pushkin Is Our Everything

What demeaning hypocrisy

To amuse the half-dead codger,

To fluff up his pillows, and then,

Mournfully to bring him his medicine;

To think to oneself, and to sigh:

When the devil will the old rascal die?

Pushkin is kind of our everything, too, considering tonight’s Museum of Russian Art screening was moved to the bigger venue Film Society of Minneapolis-St. Paul. Writer, Director, and Producer Michael Beckelhimer’s doc Pushkin Is Our Everything tries to get to the heart of Russia’s love of the cultural powerhouse who has become the symbol of the everyman’s battle against tyranny, a recurring theme in Russia’s arts, culture, and actual everyday life. Btw, we were hooked right after the trailer, check it out. 7 PM. $12. —Curt Stanski

