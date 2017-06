Purple Love: A Prince Celebration

Another on-going event throughout MPLS + STPL, there’s another really fun celebration of Prince’s birthday tonight at the Riverview where you can see Purple Rain up on the big screen. Along with the film, you can enter a drawing for free artwork and take a pic with a love symbol avatar for all your socials. 7 PM. $5. —Curt Stanski

The Riverview Theater, 3800 42nd Ave S, MPLS; riverviewtheater.com