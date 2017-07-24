Pup Revolution Week

What better way to kick off a week of tap room well behaved doggo fun than a Puppy Parade! To commemorate a new variance that allows leashed dogs inside tap rooms in St. Easy, Sisyphus Brewing celebrates all week long with different fun canine-human events, including tonight’s costume contest and parade. The rest of the week includes a pup photobooth, pool party, foster dogs, and more. 6-9 PM. Free. —Dwayne Chapman

Sisyphus Brewing, 710 Ontario Ave, MPLS; sisyphusbrewing.com