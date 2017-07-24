Pup Revolution Week

Posted on July 24, 2017 at 5:10 am
pup parade

What better way to kick off a week of tap room well behaved doggo fun than a Puppy Parade! To commemorate a new variance that allows leashed dogs inside tap rooms in St. Easy, Sisyphus Brewing celebrates all week long with different fun canine-human events, including tonight’s costume contest and parade. The rest of the week includes a pup photobooth, pool party, foster dogs, and more. 6-9 PM. Free.Dwayne Chapman

Sisyphus Brewing, 710 Ontario Ave, MPLS; sisyphusbrewing.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

 

Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.