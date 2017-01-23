Punk Bowling: royal brat + lemonade + dumpster babies + tiffani

The DIY punk ethos is alive and well and making good music and will be on display at tonight’s Punk Bowling. We’re enamored with the garage-y sounds of royal brat (who are poised to be one of those young breakout bands in 2017) and fast-paced fuzz of lemonade. They’re joined in the bowling alley by Chicago’s lo-fi Dumpster Babies and tiffani (who includes members of royal brat and miserable friend). 10 PM. Free. —Paul Cajun

Memory Lanes, 2520 26th Ave S, MPLS; memorylanesmpls.com