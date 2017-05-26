Punk-Ass Classical XI

Posted on May 26, 2017 at 5:10 am
We can’t love the approach of Punk-Ass Classical any more: They combine the DIY basement/ garage/ attics show approach of punk parties to powerful classical music performances through MPLS + STPL. Friday’s installment goes down in a garage in Northeast MPLS, and the lively, diverse, and inclusive audience will get to hear “Story” by John Cage, “Cries of London” by Luciano Berio, and other contemporary all-vocal performances. More events like this, please! Friday, 8 PM. $5-10 donation.Hank Stacks

1064 SE 21st Ave, MPLS

