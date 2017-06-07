Prince’s Birthday Celebrations

Prince’s birthday was a local, national, and international holiday many celebrated even before his passing, but now a year later marking the day has taken on additional importance. There’s three memorial parties on our radar that we’ll pass along. First, HiFi Hair will be donating all the proceeds from its hair cuts and stylings to the local music industry mentors of the Minnesota Music Coalition. (Call to grab a last min appointment.) And if you’re already fresh, spend the night at Amsterdam where DJs Stigg and Stevie Ray will be doing a vinyl set of that classic Minneapolis sound for your dancing enjoyment. And if you’d like to try and get a glimpse of the in-person Prince experience, tribute band Chase & Ovation are rightfully playing some love-filled sets at Bunker’s. 8 PM. Free. —Hank Stacks

Amsterdam Bar & Hall, 6 W 6th St, STPL; amsterdambarandhall.com