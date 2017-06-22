Pride Presents Tig Notaro + Fortune Feimster

WTF, you guys. How are there still a bunch of really good tickets left to this show!? While Tig Notaro has received a lot of attention recently for her sets that riff on her battle with cancer, than her incredibly funny dark comedy, Notaro’s act draws from her many years as a successful stand-up and television writer for shows like Lady Dynamite, Transparent, Inside Amy Schumer, Bob’s Burgers(!), and more. We love bits with set-ups like this: “I’ve noticed over the past year or two that these signs are popping up at public pools stating that you CANNOT go swimming if you have diarrhea. And it makes sense, I understand. There’s disease. But who, what kind of person . . .” She’s joined tonight by the also funny comedian and Chelsea Lately writer Fortune Feimster8 PM. $30-79.King Rojas

State Theater, 805 Hennepin Ave, MPLS; hennepintheatretrust.org

